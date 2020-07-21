  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $122 million

    21.07.2020 [11:32]

    Minsk, July 21, AZERTAC

    Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus exceeded $122 million in the first six months of 2020, according to the Belarusian National Statistical Committee.

    Official figures suggest that Belarus exported goods worth $56,4 million to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan`s export to Belarus made $65,7 million in January-June of this year.

    The volume of import and export transactions between the two countries exceeded $227 million last year, which is almost $23 million more than in 2018.

     

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $122 million
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.07.2020 [13:21]
    AZAL performs another charter flight from Moscow
    17.07.2020 [10:20]
    AZAL delivers 159 Azerbaijani citizens from Tashkent back to their homeland
    16.07.2020 [16:39]
    Caspian European Club conducts online round table
    14.07.2020 [13:10]
    ‘The clock is ticking for economic transformation’
    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $122 million