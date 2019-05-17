    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, France discuss bilateral relations

    17.05.2019 [16:37]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the French Republic Philippe Étienne as part of his working visit to France.

    The sides exchanged their views on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France. Hailing the bilateral cooperation, the sides stressed the necessity of intensifying high-level reciprocal visits in developing relations even further.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted the current state of the negotiations on the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. It has been underlined that the soonest conflict settlement, liberation of the occupied territories and return of the Azerbaijani IDP's to their homes is indispensable for ensuring sustainable peace and development in the region.

    The sides also exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest on the international agenda.

