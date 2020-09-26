  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Greece discuss cooperation prospects

    26.09.2020 [11:14]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece Nikolaos Piperigos to discuss prospects for cooperation.

    They exchanged views on a number issues of bilateral cooperation, including in political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other areas.

    The two hailed development of bilateral relations and expressed their readiness to further develop these ties.

    They stressed the necessity of using the full potential of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece.

    The sided also discussed cooperation with the international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.

