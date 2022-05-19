Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs and Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists sign cooperation agreement
19.05.2022 [18:07]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan and the Confederation of Lithuanian Industrialists have signed a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Business Forum.
The main purpose of the agreement is to further develop the bilateral economic relations in various sectors of the two countries` economies.
The sides agreed to hold consultations on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Business Cooperation Council to further develop economic and trade relations and expand ties between the business circles.
