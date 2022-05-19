Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs and Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists sign cooperation agreement

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan and the Confederation of Lithuanian Industrialists have signed a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Business Forum.

The main purpose of the agreement is to further develop the bilateral economic relations in various sectors of the two countries` economies.

The sides agreed to hold consultations on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Business Cooperation Council to further develop economic and trade relations and expand ties between the business circles.