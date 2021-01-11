Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss expansion of military relations

Baku, January 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation led by Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is on a working visit to Baku.

The sides hailed the development of traditional friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of the two countries, including Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations, as well as the level of strategic partnership.

The Commander of the Air Force of Pakistan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who died as Shehids, and healing to the wounded.

The parties discussed the issues of development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres, including cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries, and further expansion of relations.