Azerbaijan, Romania discuss cooperation in field of economy

Baku, March 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has met Vice Prime Minister responsible for the implementation of Romania`s Strategic Partnerships, Ana Birchall.

Mr. Mustafayev highlighted steadily developing relations between Azerbaijan and Romania, stressing the importance of reciprocal visits in boosting cooperation. The minister spoke of Joint Declaration signed between the two countries on strategic partnership in 2009. On the activity of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission for trade and economic relations and scientific and technical cooperation, the minister said Azerbaijan is interested in boosting relations with Romania.

Mr. Mustafayev touched upon the prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, transport, trade, tourism, agriculture.

Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall, in turn, highlighted her meetings held in Baku. She noted there are great opportunities for boosting relations in transport, energy, transit fields. Ana Birchall also said they are interested in Southern Gas Corridor project.

They exchanged views on holding another meeting of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission for trade and economic relations and scientific and technical cooperation.