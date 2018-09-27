Azerbaijan, Swiss city of Lugano reach agreement on tourism and economic cooperation

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and the city of Lugano, Switzerland, have reached agreement on tourism and economic cooperation as Azerbaijani ambassador Khanim Ibrahimova met with mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori.

They discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the city of Lugano.

Ibrahimova highlighted the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, particularly in the field of economy. The ambassador expressed her confidence that the opening of the direct Baku-Geneva flights this October will contribute to the development economic and tourism cooperation. Ibrahimova also highlighted the activities of Azerbaijani higher education institutions.

Mayor Borradori welcomed the idea to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Swiss city.

Elgun Niftali

Special Correspondent