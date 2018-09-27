    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Swiss city of Lugano reach agreement on tourism and economic cooperation

    27.09.2018 [11:18]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan and the city of Lugano, Switzerland, have reached agreement on tourism and economic cooperation as Azerbaijani ambassador Khanim Ibrahimova met with mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori.

    They discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the city of Lugano.

    Ibrahimova highlighted the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, particularly in the field of economy. The ambassador expressed her confidence that the opening of the direct Baku-Geneva flights this October will contribute to the development economic and tourism cooperation. Ibrahimova also highlighted the activities of Azerbaijani higher education institutions.

    Mayor Borradori welcomed the idea to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Swiss city.

    Elgun Niftali

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Swiss city of Lugano reach agreement on tourism and economic cooperation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2018 [16:50]
    Russian President Vladimir Putin completes working visit to Azerbaijan 
    27.09.2018 [13:05]
    Speaker of Iranian parliament: President Ilham Aliyev pursues a successful foreign policy
    27.09.2018 [13:03]
    Azerbaijan, Romania sign Joint Action Plan
    27.09.2018 [11:48]
    Azerbaijani delegation responds to Armenian Prime Minister’s statement at General Debate of 73rd session of UN General Assembly
    Azerbaijan, Swiss city of Lugano reach agreement on tourism and economic cooperation Azerbaijan, Swiss city of Lugano reach agreement on tourism and economic cooperation Azerbaijan, Swiss city of Lugano reach agreement on tourism and economic cooperation Azerbaijan, Swiss city of Lugano reach agreement on tourism and economic cooperation Azerbaijan, Swiss city of Lugano reach agreement on tourism and economic cooperation