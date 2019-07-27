    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan becomes second largest gas supplier of Turkey in May 2019

    27.07.2019 [18:28]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan exported 770 million cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey in May 2019, becoming the country`s second largest gas supplier after Russia (894 million cubic meters).

    According to the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) report, Turkey`s gas import from Azerbaijan increased by 46 million cubic meters compared to April this year.

    Azerbaijan exported more than 7.527 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey last year.

    Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). Commissioned at the end of 2006 the South Caucasus Pipeline currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline is part of the Shah Deniz Full Field Development project.

    The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP, operator (28.8 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), TPAO (19 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent).

    The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

    The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC (51 percent), SOCAR Turkey (7 percent), Botas (30 percent), and BP (12 percent).

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan becomes second largest gas supplier of Turkey in May 2019
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2019 [14:47]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.47
    27.07.2019 [11:58]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    26.07.2019 [11:36]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $66.27
    26.07.2019 [10:49]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Azerbaijan becomes second largest gas supplier of Turkey in May 2019