Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases, one died, 74 recovered
AzerTAg.az
21.04.2020 [18:02]
Baku, April 21, AZERTAC
44 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, while 74 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,480, with 865 recoveries and 20 deaths, while treatment of 595 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 14 of the infected are in a severe and 20 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.
"A total of 102,764 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the Task Force added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
20.04.2020 [18:16]
19.04.2020 [18:06]
18.04.2020 [17:35]
17.04.2020 [21:19]
MULTIMEDIA
21.04.2020 [17:29]
21.04.2020 [15:14]
21.04.2020 [14:09]
21.04.2020 [17:45]
21.04.2020 [16:45]
21.04.2020 [14:36]
21.04.2020 [13:47]
21.04.2020 [11:35]
21.04.2020 [00:20]
20.04.2020 [21:25]
21.04.2020 [12:47]
20.04.2020 [12:29]
17.04.2020 [16:42]
21.04.2020 [14:42]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
21.04.2020 [18:02]
20.04.2020 [18:16]
19.04.2020 [18:06]
18.04.2020 [17:35]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
18.04.2020 [13:15]
20.04.2020 [15:20]
17.04.2020 [17:14]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note