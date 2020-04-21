  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases, one died, 74 recovered

    21.04.2020 [18:02]

    Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

    44 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, while 74 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,480, with 865 recoveries and 20 deaths, while treatment of 595 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 14 of the infected are in a severe and 20 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.

    "A total of 102,764 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases, one died, 74 recovered
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.04.2020 [18:16]
    Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 79 recovered
    19.04.2020 [18:06]
    Azerbaijan confirms 25 new coronavirus cases, 122 recovered
    18.04.2020 [17:35]
    Azerbaijan confirms 33 new coronavirus cases, three died, 62 recovered
    17.04.2020 [21:19]
    Azerbaijan confirms 57 new COVID-19 cases, 68 patients recovered
    Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases, one died, 74 recovered