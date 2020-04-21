Azerbaijan confirms 44 new coronavirus cases, one died, 74 recovered

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

44 more cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has died, while 74 people have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 1,480, with 865 recoveries and 20 deaths, while treatment of 595 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 14 of the infected are in a severe and 20 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable,” the Task Force said.

"A total of 102,764 coronavirus tests have been carried out so far," the Task Force added.