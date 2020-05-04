  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan confirms 52 new coronavirus cases, 39 recovered

    04.05.2020 [19:54]

    Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

    52 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 39 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers has told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, born in 1969, the Azerbaijani citizen has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,984, with 1,480 recoveries and 26 deaths, while treatment of 478 others is underway in the specialized hospitals. 18 of the infected are in a severe and 29 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

