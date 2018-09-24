Baku, September 24, AZERTAC Azerbaijan have beaten Slovakia 11-7 in the third round of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy. Azerbaijan will next take on Ireland on September 28. Azerbaijan thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 and France 8-4.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan defeat Slovakia 11-7 at European Polo Championships

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter