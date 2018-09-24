    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijan defeat Slovakia 11-7 at European Polo Championships

    24.09.2018 [19:20]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan have beaten Slovakia 11-7 in the third round of the European Polo Championships in Siena, Italy.

    Azerbaijan will next take on Ireland on September 28.

    Azerbaijan thrashed the Netherlands 7-3 and France 8-4.

