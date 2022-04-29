Azerbaijan exports $1.3 billion worth products to EU countries in March

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC Products worth $1.3 billion have been exported to the EU countries in March, the State Customs Committee told AZERTAC. Last month Azerbaijan imported from EU countries products worth $151.4 million, according to the committee.

