    Azerbaijan exports $1.3 billion worth products to EU countries in March

    29.04.2022 [14:38]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Products worth $1.3 billion have been exported to the EU countries in March, the State Customs Committee told AZERTAC.

    Last month Azerbaijan imported from EU countries products worth $151.4 million, according to the committee.

