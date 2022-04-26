  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan exports 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in Q1 2022

    26.04.2022 [16:36]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan has exported 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first quarter of 2022,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

    “Azerbaijan exported 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey, and 1.1 billion cubic meters to Georgia in Q1 of this year,” Shahbazov added.

