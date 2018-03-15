Azerbaijan joins Hague II Document of the International Energy Charter
15.03.2018 [11:47]
Baku, March 15, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan has joined the Hague II Document of the International Energy Charter. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has presented the document to Secretary General of the Energy Charter Urban Rusnak during the round table on "Energy Efficiency" in Baku.
