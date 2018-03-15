Baku, March 15, AZERTAC Azerbaijan has joined the Hague II Document of the International Energy Charter. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has presented the document to Secretary General of the Energy Charter Urban Rusnak during the round table on "Energy Efficiency" in Baku.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijan joins Hague II Document of the International Energy Charter

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter