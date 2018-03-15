    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan joins Hague II Document of the International Energy Charter

    15.03.2018 [11:47]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan has joined the Hague II Document of the International Energy Charter. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has presented the document to Secretary General of the Energy Charter Urban Rusnak during the round table on "Energy Efficiency" in Baku.

