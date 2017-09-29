Azerbaijan qualifies for semifinal of women’s EuroVolley after defeating Germany
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game VIDEO
29.09.2017 [19:57]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan has reached the semifinal of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women after defeating Germany 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-21) in the National Gymnastics Arena.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the game.
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva applauded the national team`s victory.
The Azerbaijani volleyball players will face the Netherlands in the semifinal.
