Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has reached the semifinal of the 2017 CEV Volleyball European Championship – Women after defeating Germany 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-21) in the National Gymnastics Arena.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the game.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva applauded the national team`s victory.

The Azerbaijani volleyball players will face the Netherlands in the semifinal.