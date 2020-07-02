  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan reports 572 new coronavirus cases, 364 recovered

    02.07.2020 [18:51]

    Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

    572 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 364 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, 8 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 18,684 with 10,425 recoveries and 228 deaths.

    A total of 495,828 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far," the Task Force added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan reports 572 new coronavirus cases, 364 recovered
