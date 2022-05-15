  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan reports zero daily coronavirus-related deaths

    15.05.2022 [20:15]

    Baku, May 15, AZERTAC

    Five new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while eight patients have been recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    According to the Task Force, no new deaths form COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

    “The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 792,673, with 782,912 recoveries and 9,709 deaths, while treatment of 52 others is underway.

    A total of 6,853,222 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

