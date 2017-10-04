Azerbaijan represented at ISESCO 38th session

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

As earlier reported, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) held the 38th session of the Executive Council at its headquarters in Rabat, Morocco, on 3 October 2017. At the session, Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Vasif Eyvazzade, head of International Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Secretary General of Azerbaijan National Commission for ISESCO.

Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, Director General of the Islamic, Educational and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) addressed the opening of the 38th session of ISESCO Executive Council, highlighted the Organization’s activities it has gone through, the phases of progress to achieve all the

objectives set out in its Action Plan for 2016-2018 under which it has implemented a variety of programs, cooperation among the Moslem countries. The ISESCO Director General stressed the necessity of struggle against Islamophobia and terrorism over the world, reminded the unfair position towards the Moslem countries, in particular, condemned the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

“Nowadays, the world is going through a critical period fraught with dangers on top of which is terrorism, an accusation falsely and unfairly leveled against Islam, while this noble religion is completely innocent of all forms of terrorism and criminals engaged in it”, he said.

The session continued in panels, where was discussed the strategic plan of Organization for 2019-2027s and other reports.

Tarik Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco and permanent mission to ISESCO took part at the opening of session.