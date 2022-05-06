Azerbaijan to pin hopes on 20 judokas at Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC A total of 20 Azerbaijani judokas will vie for medals at the Bucharest Cadet European Cup 2022 to be held in Romania, on May 7-8. The two-day tournament will bring together more than 300 judo fighters from 25 countries.

