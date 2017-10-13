Azerbaijan to send export missions to four countries by the end of 2017
AzerTAg.az
13.10.2017 [15:35]
Baku, October 13, AZERTAC
“Azerbaijan will send export missions to four countries by the end of 2017,” Vice-President of Azerbaijan Investments and Export Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said.
The export missions will be dispatched to China`s Shanghai, Russia`s Saint Petersburg, the UAE and Saudi Arabia
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
13.10.2017 [12:45]
12.10.2017 [00:19]
11.10.2017 [15:42]
30.09.2017 [09:25]
MULTIMEDIA
12.10.2017 [22:36]
12.10.2017 [18:16]
13.10.2017 [15:27]
13.10.2017 [15:25]
13.10.2017 [14:03]
13.10.2017 [16:10]
13.10.2017 [15:35]
13.10.2017 [15:32]
13.10.2017 [15:28]
13.10.2017 [14:12]
13.10.2017 [11:27]
12.10.2017 [14:54]
12.10.2017 [19:43]
11.10.2017 [18:38]
11.10.2017 [12:14]
11.10.2017 [10:08]
12.10.2017 [01:12]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
13.10.2017 [13:59]
13.10.2017 [13:09]
13.10.2017 [13:05]
09.10.2017 [15:57]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note