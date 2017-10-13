    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan to send export missions to four countries by the end of 2017

    13.10.2017 [15:35]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan will send export missions to four countries by the end of 2017,” Vice-President of Azerbaijan Investments and Export Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said.

    The export missions will be dispatched to China`s Shanghai, Russia`s Saint Petersburg, the UAE and Saudi Arabia

