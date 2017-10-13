Azerbaijan to send export missions to four countries by the end of 2017

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC “Azerbaijan will send export missions to four countries by the end of 2017,” Vice-President of Azerbaijan Investments and Export Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said. The export missions will be dispatched to China`s Shanghai, Russia`s Saint Petersburg, the UAE and Saudi Arabia

