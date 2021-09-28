Azerbaijani Aliyev clinches bronze at World Military Boxing Championships

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC Azerbaijani Tayfur Aliyev has taken a bronze medal at the 2021 World Military Boxing Championships held in Moscow, Russia. He sealed the medal in the 60kg weight category.

