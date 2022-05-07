Azerbaijani Ambassador meets with Turkish Vice President

Ankara, May 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov has met with country’s Vice President Fuat Oktay.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, technology, security and healthcare.

Hailing the dynamic development of brotherly Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations, Ambassador Mammadov emphasized the importance of enhancing the activities of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Joint-Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, as well as Azerbaijan-Turkiye Joint Commission.

Highlighting the “One nation, two states” moto, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay underlined the key role of the Shusha Declaration in dynamic development of relations between the two countries in all areas, including the field of security.