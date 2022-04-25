Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs have phone talk
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan have had a telephone conversation.
The ministers had an exchange of views as a follow-up to the agreements reached at the level of the leaders of both states.
The sides agreed on parameters of the participants in the Joint Border Commission.
They agreed to convene the meetings of the Joint Border Commission, as well as Working Group on preparation of a peace treaty, in near future.
The sides also discussed the issues related to continuation of steps in humanitarian sphere.
