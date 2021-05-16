  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani Army starts exercises

    16.05.2021 [14:51]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the plan approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, on May 16, Azerbaijan Army conducts the exercises with the involvement of types of troops, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    The exercises that are held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense involve up to 15,000 military personnel, up to 300 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 400 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 military aviation assets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

    In the exercises the main attention is focused on controlling troops, bringing them into the state of combat readiness and regrouping considering the combat experience gained during the Patriotic War, as well as on improving combat coordination and interoperability between the Army Corps, Rocket and Artillery Troops, aviation, and Special Forces.

    During the exercise, which will last until May 20, the troops will also fulfill tasks to prevent provocations by illegal armed formations and conduct counter-operations to annihilate terrorists.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Army starts exercises
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2021 [19:45]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The tank units involved in the exercises fulfill assigned tasks
    16.05.2021 [17:49]
    Rocket and artillery units are moving forward on designated routes, Defense Ministry
    16.05.2021 [17:25]
    Defense Ministry: Military personnel involved in exercises left for exercises area
    16.05.2021 [14:32]
    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Troops involved in exercises are moving forward to operational areas
    Azerbaijani Army starts exercises