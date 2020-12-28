Azerbaijani Army units carry our combat firing

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

“In accordance with the Combat Training Plan for 2020, approved by the Minister of Defense, practical training classes for servicemen are held in severe weather conditions and in various terrain,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“Before the start of the classes, the leaders of the training sites have familiarized the military personnel involved in the practical training with the safety rules, shooting conditions, and other requirements.

The servicemen fire at the targets of the imaginary enemy using small arms and fulfill other practical tasks,” the ministry added.