Azerbaijani, Belarus defense ministries sign cooperation plan for 2018
10.10.2017 [10:41]
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani and Belarus defense ministries have signed a cooperation plan for 2018. Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Ravkov signed the document in Baku.
The two noted the importance of developing bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the military, technical and military education spheres.
