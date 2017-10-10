    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani, Belarus defense ministries sign cooperation plan for 2018

    10.10.2017 [10:41]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani and Belarus defense ministries have signed a cooperation plan for 2018. Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Belarusian counterpart Andrei Ravkov signed the document in Baku.

    The two noted the importance of developing bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the military, technical and military education spheres.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Belarus defense ministries sign cooperation plan for 2018
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.10.2017 [10:53]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 121 times
    09.10.2017 [19:42]
    Training course conducted in Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces
    09.10.2017 [17:19]
    Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Victory Monument in Minsk
    09.10.2017 [16:03]
    Azerbaijani Naval Forces delegation meets head of Gilan Province
    Azerbaijani, Belarus defense ministries sign cooperation plan for 2018