Azerbaijani Culture Minister meets with President of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov has met with President of the 76th Session of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid.

During the meeting, Minister Karimov provided an insight into the Baku Process global initiative, highlighting Azerbaijan’s contributions to intercultural and interreligious dialogue. Describing Azerbaijan as a country with rich cultural diversity, the Minister noted that a large number of ethnic and religious minorities coexist in the country.

Karimov then highlighted the “Peace4Culture” global campaign aimed at preserving cultural and religious heritage, as well as contributing to intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

The sides also discussed the issues of mutual interest.