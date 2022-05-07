  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Azerbaijani Culture Minister meets with President of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

    07.05.2022 [16:42]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov has met with President of the 76th Session of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid.

    During the meeting, Minister Karimov provided an insight into the Baku Process global initiative, highlighting Azerbaijan’s contributions to intercultural and interreligious dialogue. Describing Azerbaijan as a country with rich cultural diversity, the Minister noted that a large number of ethnic and religious minorities coexist in the country.

    Karimov then highlighted the “Peace4Culture” global campaign aimed at preserving cultural and religious heritage, as well as contributing to intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

    The sides also discussed the issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani Culture Minister meets with President of 76th Session of UN General Assembly
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.05.2022 [19:11]
    South Korean ethnographer: Seeing Shusha with my own eyes I realized how beautiful it is
    07.05.2022 [18:24]
    Barat Shakinskaya – an Azerbaijani and Soviet stage and film actress
    07.05.2022 [18:06]
    Turkic-Speaking Peoples' Festival held in Turkestan
    07.05.2022 [16:31]
    Wartburg - famous castle of German history and legend
    Azerbaijani Culture Minister meets with President of 76th Session of UN General Assembly