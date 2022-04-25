  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran hosts Iftar dinner for media representatives VIDEO

    25.04.2022 [14:49]

    Tehran, April 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran has hosted an iftar dinner for local media representatives on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

    Addressing the Iftar ceremony, Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade noted that Azerbaijan is one of the countries that attaches great importance and contributes to the Islamic values and solidarity. The ambassador noted that the necessary conditions for worship were created in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan during Ramadan, and that 65 mosques and religious monuments destroyed by Armenians were restored, and new foundations were laid.

    He also pointed to the fact that the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace was established on April 24, 2018, at the initiative of Azerbaijan, Iran and other member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement.

    Ambassador Ali Alizade then was interviewed by the local TV channels and responded to questions from the media.

    Rabil Katanov

    Special Correspondent

     

