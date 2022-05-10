  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran marks 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

    10.05.2022 [14:13]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran has hosted an event to mark the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade and embassy staff laid flowers at the bust of great leader Heydar Aliyev and observed a minute of silence for him.

    Employees of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Iran planted decorative trees and flower bushes in the embassy courtyard.

    Rabil Katanov

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran marks 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.05.2022 [19:21]
    Egyptian news portals issue articles on Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev
    10.05.2022 [19:15]
    Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Turkish city of Kars
    10.05.2022 [18:53]
    Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Turkish city of Kars
    10.05.2022 [14:05]
    Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev`s birth anniversary marked in Georgia
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran marks 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran marks 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran marks 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran marks 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev