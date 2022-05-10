Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran marks 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev
AzerTAg.az
10.05.2022 [14:13]
Baku, May 10, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran has hosted an event to mark the 99th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade and embassy staff laid flowers at the bust of great leader Heydar Aliyev and observed a minute of silence for him.
Employees of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Iran planted decorative trees and flower bushes in the embassy courtyard.
Rabil Katanov
Special correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
10.05.2022 [19:21]
MULTIMEDIA
10.05.2022 [19:21]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
10.05.2022 [12:08]
10.05.2022 [11:26]
08.05.2022 [19:09]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
10.05.2022 [16:21]
10.05.2022 [11:55]
10.05.2022 [11:11]
10.05.2022 [18:39]
07.05.2022 [19:27]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
07.05.2022 [18:22]
07.05.2022 [17:25]
06.05.2022 [19:31]
06.05.2022 [18:44]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
10.05.2022 [18:02]
10.05.2022 [13:40]
07.05.2022 [17:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note