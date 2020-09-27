  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Representative hold phone conversation

    27.09.2020 [20:38]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    On September 27, on the initiative of the other side, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

    During the telephone conversation, Special Representative Toivo Klaar expressed his concern over the situation in the region.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the new act of Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan on September 27 was the continuation of the provocations by Armenia in recent months, including the attempt of an attack in the direction of Tovuz district on July 12-16, sabotage-reconnaissance provocation in the direction of Goranboy district on August 23, the illegal settlement in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as provocative statements and activities of the leadership of Armenia. FM Bayramov also underlined that another aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan is a gross violation of the fundamental norms and principles of international law, the UN Security Council resolutions calling for the full and unconditional withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, international humanitarian law, as well as the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols.

    The EU Special Representative stressed the importance of taking the appropriate measures to reduce tension in the region.

