Azerbaijani FM awarded high state order of Hungary

New York, September 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has been awarded Commander's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary as he met with his Hungarian counterpart in New York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

The Ministers discussed the issues relating to bilateral cooperation, including the economic and trade relations between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional energy and infrastructure projects.

In recognition of his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, FM Mammadyarov was awarded the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary. Presenting the award to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó extended his gratitude to Foreign Minister Mammadyarov for his valuable contribution to the development of bilateral relationship. He expressed his confidence that bilateral ties, particularly economic and enegy cooperation between the two countries will continue developing.

Minister Mammadyarov thanked the Hungarian Minister for the award, describing it as an encouraging factor for further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

