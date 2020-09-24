Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian Prime Minister

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia as part of his official visit to the country.

The sides exchanged views on various aspects of high-level strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The Georgian Prime Minister thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his words expressed about Georgia during his speech on September 19 this year, noting that this speech was highly appreciated by the Georgian public.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Prime Minister of Georgia. He stressed that the cooperation and partnership based on good-neighborly and friendly relations are developing at a high level.

The sides noted the importance of large-scale joint regional projects, including energy and transport ones, not only for both countries but also for the whole region. The importance of the implementation of new projects in this regard was also underlined. The sides exchanged views on further expansion of existing transit opportunities between the two countries.

It was stressed that amid pandemic the cooperation between the countries continued, especially in the field of unimpeded transportation.

The sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in the humanitarian, cultural, environmental, and tourism spheres.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Khatayi Azizov

Special Correspondent