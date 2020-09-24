  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian Prime Minister

    24.09.2020 [19:07]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia as part of his official visit to the country.

    The sides exchanged views on various aspects of high-level strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    The Georgian Prime Minister thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his words expressed about Georgia during his speech on September 19 this year, noting that this speech was highly appreciated by the Georgian public.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Prime Minister of Georgia. He stressed that the cooperation and partnership based on good-neighborly and friendly relations are developing at a high level.

    The sides noted the importance of large-scale joint regional projects, including energy and transport ones, not only for both countries but also for the whole region. The importance of the implementation of new projects in this regard was also underlined. The sides exchanged views on further expansion of existing transit opportunities between the two countries.

    It was stressed that amid pandemic the cooperation between the countries continued, especially in the field of unimpeded transportation.

    The sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in the humanitarian, cultural, environmental, and tourism spheres.

    They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian Prime Minister
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Azerbaijani FM leaves for Georgia
    24.09.2020 [10:05]
    Azerbaijani FM leaves for Georgia
    Azerbaijan, EU discuss strategic partnership over phone
    18.09.2020 [15:52]
    Azerbaijan, EU discuss strategic partnership over phone
    Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation
    11.09.2020 [20:24]
    Azerbaijan, Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation
    07.09.2020 [14:38]
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation
    Other news in this section
    26.09.2020 [15:19]
    The misused tolerance
    26.09.2020 [11:14]
    Azerbaijan, Greece discuss cooperation prospects
    25.09.2020 [14:44]
    President: Lack of international pressure on Armenians leads to very dangerous steps and may lead to unpredictable consequences
    25.09.2020 [14:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Statements by the Minsk Group are not directly aimed at anyone
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian Prime Minister Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian Prime Minister Azerbaijani FM meets with Georgian Prime Minister