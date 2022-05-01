Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Zurab Pololikashvili.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Zurab Pololikashvili on his re-election as UNWTO Secretary-General. New, innovative approaches to cooperation under the leadership of the Secretary-General, and activity of the Organization was hailed at the meeting.

Noting that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of tourism, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that large-scale work has been done in recent years to develop infrastructure in this area in the country. The Secretary-General was informed that Azerbaijan is interested in increasing tourism opportunities not only at the national level, but also at the regional level. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided an insight into the opportunities in the field of tourism in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting his candidacy. He noted that the potential for tourism development in Azerbaijan, as well as in the region, is high and they are ready to implement joint projects with the country. In this regard, the importance of implementing programs in the field of education and innovation together with the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and relevant agencies was stressed.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.