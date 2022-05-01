  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization

    01.05.2022 [11:40]

    Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Zurab Pololikashvili.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Zurab Pololikashvili on his re-election as UNWTO Secretary-General. New, innovative approaches to cooperation under the leadership of the Secretary-General, and activity of the Organization was hailed at the meeting.

    Noting that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of tourism, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that large-scale work has been done in recent years to develop infrastructure in this area in the country. The Secretary-General was informed that Azerbaijan is interested in increasing tourism opportunities not only at the national level, but also at the regional level. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also provided an insight into the opportunities in the field of tourism in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

    UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting his candidacy. He noted that the potential for tourism development in Azerbaijan, as well as in the region, is high and they are ready to implement joint projects with the country. In this regard, the importance of implementing programs in the field of education and innovation together with the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and relevant agencies was stressed.

    The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.05.2022 [12:49]
    Leyla Abdullayeva: Cases of reference to history and mythologies that existed before our era are not commonly used in interstate relations
    01.05.2022 [12:00]
    President of Azerbaijan: Our soldiers and officers passed through those forests, paving that road
    30.04.2022 [17:02]
    President Ilham Aliyev: All instructions on the future activities of special forces have been issued
    30.04.2022 [11:00]
    Azerbaijani President’s speech at ADA-hosted international conference in spotlight of Georgian media
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization