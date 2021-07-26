  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani FM meets with Serbian counterpart

    26.07.2021 [12:53]

    Baku, July 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani FM meets with Serbian counterpart
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.07.2021 [20:41]
    Foreign Ministry: Recent provocations of Armenian side, attempts to aggravate situation in the region by firing on Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable
    23.07.2021 [14:34]
    FM Bayramov meets with head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan
    23.07.2021 [11:14]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with members of French National Assembly
    21.07.2021 [00:14]
    Azerbaijani President: We are determined to ensure that the post-conflict period is as painless as possible, and we are succeeding in that by common efforts
    Azerbaijani FM meets with Serbian counterpart