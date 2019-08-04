    • / SPORTS

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion

    04.08.2019 [11:12]

    Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Nihad Mammadli has won the 2019 World Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

    He secured the title in the men`s Greco-Roman 55kg weight category, after defeating an Indian wrestler.

    In the 48kg division, Ziya Babashov grabbed a silver medal for Azerbaijan.

