Baku, August 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s Nihad Mammadli has won the 2019 World Cadet Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. He secured the title in the men`s Greco-Roman 55kg weight category, after defeating an Indian wrestler. In the 48kg division, Ziya Babashov grabbed a silver medal for Azerbaijan.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion

