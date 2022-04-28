  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation within international organizations

    28.04.2022 [23:56]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

    The Ministers exchanged views on topical issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda. The sides hailed cooperation between the two countries in economic, trade, transport, humanitarian and other fields, as well as high-level reciprocal visits. The activities of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation and the implementation of the agreements reached were underlined at the meeting.

    The sides also discussed regional issues of mutual interest, as well as cooperation within multilateral platforms and international organizations.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Iran.

