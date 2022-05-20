Azerbaijani, Mongolian Gymnastics Federations sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC Azerbaijani and Mongolian Gymnastics Federations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation. The document, signed by the Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade and General Secretary at Mongolian Gymnastics Federation Galbadrakh Yeruulbat, envisages strengthening of friendly relations, as well as implementing of complex measures and exchange of experience in the field of gymnastics between the two countries.

