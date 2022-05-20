  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Mongolian Gymnastics Federations sign Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation

    20.05.2022 [17:45]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani and Mongolian Gymnastics Federations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual cooperation.

    The document, signed by the Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade and General Secretary at Mongolian Gymnastics Federation Galbadrakh Yeruulbat, envisages strengthening of friendly relations, as well as implementing of complex measures and exchange of experience in the field of gymnastics between the two countries.

