    Azerbaijani Para judokas take two silvers at 2022 IBSA Judo World Grand Prix in Antalya

    25.04.2022 [10:31]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Para judokas have captured two silver medals at the 2022 IBSA Judo World Grand Prix in Antalya.

    The medals were clinched by Khatira Ismiyeva in the female`s 70kg weight category and Namig Abasli in the men`s 73 kg weight class.

     

