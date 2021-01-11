  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin held bilateral meeting VIDEO

    11.01.2021 [21:08]

    Moscow, January 11, AZERTAC

    A bilateral meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin held bilateral meeting VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    11.01.2021 [21:11]
    President Ilham Aliyev ended his working visit to Russia
    11.01.2021 [19:51]
    Russian President, Azerbaijani President and Armenian Prime Minister made press statements VIDEO
    11.01.2021 [19:45]
    Statement of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation
    11.01.2021 [18:36]
    Trilateral meeting among Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was held in Moscow VIDEO
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin held bilateral meeting VIDEO Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin held bilateral meeting VIDEO