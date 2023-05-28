  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani President: Karabakh region where Armenians live today is our ancestral and legitimate land

    28.05.2023 [14:51]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “We are in our native land, and the Karabakh region where Armenians live today is our ancestral and legitimate land,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “We simply think that they will understand everything and will come to live under the flag of Azerbaijan. We are waiting for that it. Therefore, we are not taking any other steps, and I think that the events of the last two and a half years should wake them up from this dream,” the head of state noted.

    “For the past two and a half years, all our plans have been implemented in a sequential and gradual manner. We are about to take the last step in our plans, and that step will be taken – I have no doubt about that,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

