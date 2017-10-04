Baku, October 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for continuation of renovation works in the city of Gobustan. Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for renovation works.

AZERTAG.AZ : Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation works in Gobustan

