Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation works in Gobustan
AzerTAg.az
04.10.2017 [10:34]
Baku, October 4, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for continuation of renovation works in the city of Gobustan.
Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for renovation works.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
27.09.2017 [23:52]
27.09.2017 [17:10]
26.09.2017 [01:04]
MULTIMEDIA
03.10.2017 [19:41]
03.10.2017 [19:37]
03.10.2017 [17:22]
04.10.2017 [00:35]
03.10.2017 [23:51]
03.10.2017 [21:11]
04.10.2017 [11:08]
03.10.2017 [17:30]
03.10.2017 [16:12]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
04.10.2017 [11:05]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
03.10.2017 [13:21]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
04.10.2017 [12:34]
03.10.2017 [19:40]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note