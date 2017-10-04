    • / REGIONS

    Azerbaijani President approves funding for renovation works in Gobustan

    04.10.2017 [10:34]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for continuation of renovation works in the city of Gobustan.

    Under the presidential order, AZN3 million is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund for renovation works.

