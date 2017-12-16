Azerbaijani President approves funding for replacement of elevators and renovation works in Sumgayit

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving funding for the replacement of elevators and renovation works in multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Sumgayit. Under the order, AZN 7 million is allocated from the state budget for replacement of 105 elevators and other necessary renovation works.

