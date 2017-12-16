    • / REGIONS

    Azerbaijani President approves funding for replacement of elevators and renovation works in Sumgayit

    16.12.2017 [13:54]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving funding for the replacement of elevators and renovation works in multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Sumgayit.

    Under the order, AZN 7 million is allocated from the state budget for replacement of 105 elevators and other necessary renovation works.

