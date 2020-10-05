Azerbaijani President`s address to the nation captures Turkish media spotlight
AzerTAg.az
05.10.2020 [18:47]
Ankara, October 5, AZERTAC
The Turkish leading TRT Haber, A Haber, Haber Global and other TV channels have broadcast President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s address to the nation.
Local media such as Anadolu Agency, TRT Haber, Haber Turk, NTV, Bengu TV channels, influential newspapers Sabah, Yeni Şafak, Aydinlik, Takvim quoted the President as he announced liberation of the city of Jabrayil, warned the aggressive Armenian leadership and put conditions on the aggressor.
Sabir Shahtakhty
Special Correspondent
