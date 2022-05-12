  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs meet in Dushanbe

    12.05.2022 [21:06]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan have met on the sidelenes of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

    The sides discussed the current situation in the region, and the issues relating to the implementation of trilateral statements.

    They exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the start of the delimitation process of the state border, the opening of all transport and communication lines, and the agreement on a peace treatement between the two countries.

    The sides stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached to ensure peace and security in the region.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs meet in Dushanbe
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.05.2022 [19:35]
    Azerbaijani FM meets his Tajik counterpart
    12.05.2022 [15:32]
    Leyla Abdullayeva: Pashinyan's baseless allegations seriously question Armenia's desire for peace
    12.05.2022 [12:03]
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Dushanbe
    12.05.2022 [11:21]
    Turkish TRT Avaz TV channel broadcasts reportage on “Heydar Aliyev and development of independent Azerbaijani media” conference held at AZERTAC
    Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs meet in Dushanbe Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs meet in Dushanbe