  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani, Russian defense ministers discuss prospects for developing military cooperation over phone

    18.07.2020 [19:35]

    Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

    On the initiative of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a phone conversation has been held with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

    During the phone conversation, the sides emphasized the successful development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, which is based on friendship, mutual trust, and good-neighborly relations. Pointing to the high level of military cooperation between the two countries, the ministers discussed the prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation.

    The ministers also held a broad exchange of views on regional security issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

    During the telephone conversation, Russian Minister of Defense, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu informed Colonel General Zakir Hasanov about the sudden combat readiness check of the Russian Armed Forces. Sergei Shoigu emphasized that this event is planned and has nothing to do with the events that happened on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Russian defense ministers discuss prospects for developing military cooperation over phone
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.07.2020 [10:47]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 53 times
    17.07.2020 [18:08]
    Certificates of apartments presented to families of martyrs who died in battles in Tovuz direction
    17.07.2020 [17:21]
    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense receives numerous appeals
    17.07.2020 [17:14]
    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense: “We urge you not to circulate false information of the enemy”
    Azerbaijani, Russian defense ministers discuss prospects for developing military cooperation over phone