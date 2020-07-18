Azerbaijani, Russian defense ministers discuss prospects for developing military cooperation over phone

Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

On the initiative of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a phone conversation has been held with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

During the phone conversation, the sides emphasized the successful development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, which is based on friendship, mutual trust, and good-neighborly relations. Pointing to the high level of military cooperation between the two countries, the ministers discussed the prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation.

The ministers also held a broad exchange of views on regional security issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

During the telephone conversation, Russian Minister of Defense, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu informed Colonel General Zakir Hasanov about the sudden combat readiness check of the Russian Armed Forces. Sergei Shoigu emphasized that this event is planned and has nothing to do with the events that happened on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.