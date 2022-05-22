  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

    22.05.2022 [17:00]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation wth his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    The ministers exchanged views on bilateral cooperation agenda.

    The sides also discussed the issues of cooperation in trilateral format, the regional situation, including issues related to Ukraine.

