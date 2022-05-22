Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk
AzerTAg.az
22.05.2022 [17:00]
Baku, May 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation wth his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
The ministers exchanged views on bilateral cooperation agenda.
The sides also discussed the issues of cooperation in trilateral format, the regional situation, including issues related to Ukraine.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.05.2022 [14:41]
21.05.2022 [12:51]
20.05.2022 [22:13]
MULTIMEDIA
22.05.2022 [16:19]
21.05.2022 [10:50]
20.05.2022 [14:30]
22.05.2022 [17:00]
22.05.2022 [14:44]
21.05.2022 [16:15]
21.05.2022 [14:41]
21.05.2022 [12:31]
21.05.2022 [16:50]
21.05.2022 [11:19]
21.05.2022 [11:06]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
21.05.2022 [14:45]
21.05.2022 [12:44]
20.05.2022 [17:37]
20.05.2022 [16:14]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
21.05.2022 [18:07]
21.05.2022 [17:42]
20.05.2022 [19:37]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
21.05.2022 [18:36]
21.05.2022 [18:10]
21.05.2022 [17:14]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note