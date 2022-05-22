Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation wth his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The ministers exchanged views on bilateral cooperation agenda. The sides also discussed the issues of cooperation in trilateral format, the regional situation, including issues related to Ukraine.

