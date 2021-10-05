  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold trilateral meeting

    05.10.2021 [17:13]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Georgian Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze have held a trilateral meeting in the Kakheti region of Georgia.

    During the meeting, the defense ministers discussed the current military-political situation, the development of military cooperation in the trilateral format, as well as the issue of ensuring the security of regional projects in the region.

    It was emphasized that the strategic partnership platform, based on mutual trust, plays an important role in ensuring regional peace and stability, sustainable development, as well as the well-being of the peoples of the three countries.

    The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest in the field of trilateral military cooperation.

    The ministers of the three countries signed a protocol following the results of the talks.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold trilateral meeting
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2021 [19:35]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold joint press conference
    05.10.2021 [13:45]
    Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Georgian counterpart
    04.10.2021 [13:47]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: “Eternity-2021" exercises started in Georgia
    04.10.2021 [11:18]
    Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Georgia
    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold trilateral meeting Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold trilateral meeting Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold trilateral meeting Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold trilateral meeting Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian defense ministers hold trilateral meeting