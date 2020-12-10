Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents held one-on-one meeting VIDEO

Baku, December 10, AZERTAC Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a one-on-one meeting.

