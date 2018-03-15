    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani, Turkish prime ministers meet

    15.03.2018 [19:13]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade has met with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim who is in Baku to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Rasizade said that Azerbaijani people closely follow processes taking place in Turkey.

    Yildirim noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey jointly implement projects of global significance. The Turkish prime minister underlined that large-scale projects being implemented by Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia give great contribution to developing cooperation. Yildirim said that once commissioned, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will play a considerable role in restoring the Silk Road and developing the international freight transport. He also stressed the importance of mutual investments in developing economic cooperation between the two countries.

