Azerbaijani U17 female footballers beat Ukraine 1-0 in friendly

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC The Azerbaijan women’s national under-17 football team have defeated Ukraine 1-0 in a friendly in Baku. Azerbaijan’s goal came from Birgul Celik.

