Azerbaijani U17 female footballers beat Ukraine 1-0 in friendly
AzerTAg.az
07.03.2018 [16:12]
Baku, March 7, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan women’s national under-17 football team have defeated Ukraine 1-0 in a friendly in Baku.
Azerbaijan’s goal came from Birgul Celik.
